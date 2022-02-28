National Pension Service Invests $1.12 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

National Pension Service acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

