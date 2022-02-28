Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 920.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

