Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 0.7% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,570,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HWM opened at $35.75 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.