Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 15.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 25.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 357,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $157.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

