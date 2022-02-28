Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 78,951 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.67% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $22,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $703.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

