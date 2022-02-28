Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,800 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

