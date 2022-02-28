Utah Retirement Systems Invests $1.97 Million in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Utah Retirement Systems owned 0.21% of ON24 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ON24 by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $719.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

