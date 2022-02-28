The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Toro were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Toro by 40.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $93.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

