Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.28 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.72% of Silk Road Medical worth $52,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SILK opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

