Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 940,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.40% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of PCH opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

