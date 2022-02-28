Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.65% of Insight Enterprises worth $51,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $200,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,225 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

