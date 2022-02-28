Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $47.61 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 264.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301,014 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.51% of Life Storage worth $47,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Storage by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $130.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

