Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $84.20 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

