Colony Group LLC Purchases 3,123 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,130,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Range Resources by 48.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 329.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 64,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

