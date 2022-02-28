Colony Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.72 and its 200 day moving average is $352.41. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $305.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

