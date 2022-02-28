Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,921 Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Willamette Valley Vineyards as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WVVI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Profile (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.