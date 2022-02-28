$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.