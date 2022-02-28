-$0.98 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.63. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

