Colony Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chubb by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Chubb by 42.0% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 7,878.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

NYSE:CB opened at $207.02 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

