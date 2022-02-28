Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $403.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.