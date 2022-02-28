Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $88.04 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

