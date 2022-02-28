Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,581,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

