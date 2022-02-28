Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Catalent by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.35 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

