Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.80 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.