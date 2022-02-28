Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 38,360 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 923,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.65 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

