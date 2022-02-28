Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $40.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of FTCH opened at $20.92 on Friday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

