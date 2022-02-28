Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $2.13 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $104.09 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

