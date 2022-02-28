Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.16% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.