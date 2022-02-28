Cetera Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 473.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 407,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,945,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $66.64 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

