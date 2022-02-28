Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,600 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NRG stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

