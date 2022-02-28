Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Bill.com worth $52,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

NYSE:BILL opened at $229.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.87.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total value of $14,335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $1,311,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,353 shares of company stock worth $35,428,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

