Brokerages Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pretium Resources.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 0.83.
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
