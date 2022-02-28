Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Dividend of $0.48

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.99. Aperam has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

APEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

