Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after buying an additional 557,850 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

