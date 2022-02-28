FLEX LNG Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 98.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 65,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.