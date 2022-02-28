Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 40.80 Per Share

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.55) per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($39.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,776.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,710.13. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.80).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.98).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.