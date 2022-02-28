Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GDDY stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,353,931. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

