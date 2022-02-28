Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Porch Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Porch Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $36,856,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $237,925 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.