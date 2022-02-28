Morgan Stanley Has $32.27 Million Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $32,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $774,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAN. StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of UAN opened at $106.50 on Monday. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,662.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $5.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.68%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

