SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

