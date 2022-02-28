Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $22.59 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

