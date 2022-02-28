Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $269.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.98.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.