Invesco Ltd. Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $9,195,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP opened at $25.64 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 641.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.