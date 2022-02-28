Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE OXY opened at $38.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

