Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 209,259 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

QuantumScape stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $808,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,523,713. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

