Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BHP Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,954.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,842,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

