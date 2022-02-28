Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ SRCL opened at $57.82 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle (Get Rating)
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
