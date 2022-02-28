Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $57.82 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

