Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SB. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

