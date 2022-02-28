National Asset Management Inc. Sells 689 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $31.25 on Monday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.