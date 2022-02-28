Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 975,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $79.77 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

